$295 million in federal funds going to conserve water to keep in Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Agreements announced Wednesday in Las Vegas will conserve more than three times the amount of the Colorado River water that Southern Nevada will use this year.

The agreements between the federal government, tribes and water districts in the Southwest U.S. — mostly in California — are projected to save 643,000 acre-feet of water through 2025, according to a news release from the Interior Department.

The agreements are worth $295 million in federal funding.

The water that’s saved will be stored in Lake Mead, raising the level of the reservoir to ensure availability. The water districts will receive millions of federal dollars through the Biden administration’s Investing in America agenda.

“These agreements represent another critical step in our collective efforts to address the water management challenges the Colorado River Basin faces due to drought and climate change,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said as the agreements were announced at a gathering at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. “Addressing the drought crisis requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and close collaboration among federal, state, Tribal and local communities. When we work together, we can find solutions to meet the challenges of these unprecedented drought conditions.”

The 643,000 acre-feet in water conservation means nearly 210 billion gallons will remain in Lake Mead rather than flowing downstream to users below Hoover Dam. If all that water appeared instantly in Lake Mead, it would raise the lake level by more than 17 feet.

Nevada is on pace to use less than 200,000 acre-feet of river water in 2023 — less than a third of the water conservation totals announced Wednesday. An acre-foot is the amount of water it would take to cover an acre in water a foot deep. That’s 325,851 gallons — or enough to supply two to three households for a year.

The Biden administration will use $295 million in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. The funding tied to the conservation commitments is on top of previously announced agreements with Arizona tribes and an agreement announced Dec. 1 with the river’s largest user — the Imperial Irrigation District, which supplies water to California farms.

Among the new agreements in today’s announcement:

An agreement with the Coachella Valley Water District to save up to 105,000 acre-feet of water through 2025

An agreement with the Quechan Indian Tribe to save up to 39,000 acre-feet through 2025

System conservation agreements with the Palo Verde Irrigation District, Bard Water District — in cooperation with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California — and a second agreement with the Coachella Valley Water District are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Interior Department is working collaboratively with states, Tribes, farmers, and water districts across the West to help address, improve and protect the long-term stability of the Colorado River System,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said. “The Biden-Harris administration is using every tool and resource at our disposal to continue our sustained, collaborative progress in increasing water conservation across the West.”

Conservation efforts made possible by this funding have already benefited the system this year, according to the news release.

The agreements are part of the 3 million acre-feet of system conservation commitments made by the Lower Basin states (Nevada, Arizona and California), 2.3 million acre-feet of which will be compensated through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

As a result of the commitment to record volumes of conservation in the Basin, as well as recent hydrology, the Interior Department announced in October 2023 that the chance of falling below critical elevations has been reduced to 8% at Lake Powell and 4% at Lake Mead through 2026. Lake Mead is currently about 40 feet higher than it was projected to be at this time last year.