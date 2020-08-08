California eyes 11 police reforms after George Floyd’s death

FILE – In this Saturday, May 30, 2020 file photo police officers fire rubber bullets during a protest over the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles. California lawmakers are pushing to enact nearly a dozen policing reform laws driven by nationwide outrage and protests after Floyd’s death in May. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu,File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are pushing to enact nearly a dozen policing reform laws driven by nationwide outrage and protests after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

They include a ban on chokeholds, requiring officers to intercede if they see colleagues overreacting, and ending the careers of officers under some circumstances.

Other bills would broaden public access to police records and protect journalists’ ability to cover protests. Still others would limit using rubber bullets and tear gas against demonstrators.

Law enforcement agencies support some of the measures but oppose others.