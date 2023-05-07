LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California-based company would like nothing more than to see Strip casinos have their security riding on its electric scooters. That’s why for two days Trikke Tech will be demonstrating its line of patrol scooters to several resort and casino security teams.

The all-wheel drive, battery-powered patrol scooters are designed and built in the United States, says David Beerman, a former systems engineer and defense contractor who moved to Las Vegas in 2021 and heads the company’s sales team in Southern Nevada.

The company, which has headquarters in Buellton, outside Santa Barbara, also makes scooters for golfers. It once made a version for skiers, a kind of electric snow bike.

“The company focus is not just on the security market,” Beerman said, “but anywhere we can show potential utility for these vehicles.”

In tight spots, the three-wheel design allows riders superior balance and mobility, the company says. Several security companies and police departments are using the scooters, including cops in Wheeling, West Virginia. The devices’ appeal is that they can motor around outdoors, inside malls, parking garages, even fit on people movers.

The demonstrations are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on the fifth floor of the Palms Casino Las Vegas west parking garage. Casino executives and some of their security personnel will get to ride the scooters and receive special instructions.

So, in the near future, if you see uniformed security personnel from casinos zipping by as you visit the Strip, you’ve got the story.