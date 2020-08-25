California coroner declares woman’s death result of 1 October mass shooting

Kim Gervais, a victim of the 1 October shooting, died two years after the incident. Photo credit: GoFundMe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California woman has officially been declared the 59th victim of the 1 October shooting by a medical examiner in San Bernardino County.

Kimberly Gervais died in Nov. 2019, more than two years after she was shot in the neck at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. She was left quadriplegic from the bullet and required continuous medical care.

The medical examiner ruled on Friday that her death was a result of the spinal injury she suffered.

Following her death, a special ceremony was held at the Healing Garden, where there is a memorial to all of the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.