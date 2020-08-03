California ‘Apple Fire’ spreads to 20K acres, smoke impacts Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smoke from the “Apple Fire” in Southern California will likely impact Southern Nevada for a few days causing hazy skies.

A sky filled with smoke in #Vegas this morning due to the #AppleFire in Southern California. Winds will push that smoke here possibly thru Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ZOvVYcCkV4 — Tim Szymanski (@firepeio) August 3, 2020

Firefighters continue to struggle to contain the “Apple Fire” which has scorched more than 20,000 acres east of Los Angeles and resulted in evacuation orders for thousands of people.

The fire is south of Big Bear and has burned into the San Bernardino National Forest.

The fire started Friday evening in Riverside County and was fueled by dry vegetation. The fire is only 5% contained.