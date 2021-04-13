California and Las Vegas men sentenced for illegal firearm charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A charged felon from California was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison for receiving four firearms. Taisia Soloai Fauolo, 24, of Oakley, California, which is within the San Francisco Bay Area), pleaded guilty to one count of illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment. In addition to the term of imprisonment, Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du sentenced Fauolo to three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on or about Jan. 18, 2018, Fauolo’s co-defendant James Williams Jr. of Las Vegas bought four firearms that consist of the following:

FN Five-Seven pistol

Glock 42 .380 caliber pistol

Glock 19C 9mm pistol

Glock 30S .45 caliber pistol

Officials say Williams bought them from a gun store in Las Vegas, and after that same day, Fauolo received the guns from Williams.

The FN pistol and Glock 19C pistols are semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting large-capacity magazines. At the time he received those firearms from Williams, Fauolo knew he was charged with two felony offenses in San Francisco County.

Williams was sentenced to 28 months in prison in February 2020, following a jury conviction for making a false statement during a purchase of a firearm. Between May 2017 and May 2018, officials say Williams purchased 35 firearms, mostly handguns, and many of the same make, model, and caliber from various Las Vegas firearms dealers over approximately a one-year period.

This case was the product of an investigation by the ATF, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Grimmer prosecuted the case.

The public is urged to report illegal firearms activity to the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867).