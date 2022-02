Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the next phase of California’s COVID-19 response called “SMARTER,” during a press conference at the UPS Healthcare warehouse in Fontana, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The plan is to move from the pandemic stage into an endemic stage in which people will learn to live COVID. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lack of school bus transportation to after-school practices may force some Clark County School district athletic programs to cancel their season.

Students and teachers at Rancho High School in the north valley are left scrambling for options after CCSD announced buses will not be provided for all after-school practices in the county and will only provide buses to games.