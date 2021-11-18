Calico Basin plans to be presented at public meeting tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public meeting scheduled at 6 p.m. tonight will go over proposals for the Calico Basin area, which skirts the east edge of the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

A Bureau of Land Management plan posted in mid-October includes information on possible entrance stations, operating hours and mountain bike trail closures.

The Save Red Rock organization is asking its members to attend the meeting because it could impose limits on an area that is currently open. With fee increases at Red Rock over the past few years, Calico Basin is now seeing heavier use by outdoors enthusiasts.

“In 2019, 700,000 people went to just the Calico Basin area. And it looks like we are probably going to get close to 900,000 this year,” according to John Asselin, BLM public affairs specialist.

The BLM move to preserve the area follows problems with trash left by visitors, and reports of higher impact on the nearby La Madre Mountains Wilderness Area.