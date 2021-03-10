Calico Basin future discussed at meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The future of Calico Basin, a popular recreation area which includes a large portion of Red Rock Recreation Area, was discussed at a Tuesday night meeting.

The Bureau of Land Management wants to manage the area better. Plans include figuring out how to implement a fee collection program, take care of trails and improve facilities including bathrooms and parking lots.

The BLM also wants to make sure the public is informed about the area and that’s something local climbers agree with.

“I think a huge issue is a lot of people who visit Calico Basin are uneducated about “Leave no Trace.” So, I think a great thing for the area would be to really push to educate people on Leave no Trace, and the importance of packing out trash and waste, and making that a front and center issue,” said Bryan Friesen with the Southern Nevada Climbing Coalition.

The meeting happened about a week into a 30-day information gathering period. A virtual meeting involving the general public is set for Thursday. You can connect at this link.