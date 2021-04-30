Caleb Cage to re-join NSHE as COVID-19 task force role winds down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the state taking a reduced role in COVID-19 decisions, the leader of the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force is headed back to his home in higher education.

Caleb Cage will re-join the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) on June 1 as Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development/Chief Innovation Officer, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office in Carson City.

Cage was appointed to lead the task force by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak in March 2020.

“Serving the state during this pandemic has been an honor of a lifetime, and I’m proud of what we have accomplished for all Nevadans,” Cage said.

“I am grateful to Gov. Sisolak and his team for their leadership and for allowing me to serve the state in this capacity. I am grateful to have been able to work with stakeholders throughout the state to help slow the spread of the virus and protect Nevadans. I look forward to returning to NSHE in this new role and continuing our economic recovery.”

During the month of May, Cage will work with the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Emergency Management and others to ensure that coordination remains in place beyond June 1.

Cage will move into his new position on June 10.

Beginning in May, the task force will meet as needed. The task force was established to coordinate directly with county partners on mitigation and enforcement.

The task force and their ongoing meetings will end on June 1, with the Department of Health and Human Services and The Division of Emergency Management coordinating directly with county officials.

The task force will continue its calls with the press once a week through May, on Wednesdays as noon.