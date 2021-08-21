Caldor Fire battle continues as main road from Tahoe to Sacramento closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The efforts continue to battle the Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe.

Video from Nevada Army Guard aviators supporting the firefighting efforts on Friday shows a drop from a bucket as aircraft pass directly over the fire line.

Nevada Army Guard Aviators supporting firefighting efforts yesterday over Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe. #BattleBorn #BattleReady pic.twitter.com/GNXzOuQBzd — Nevada Guard (@NVNationalGuard) August 21, 2021

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office issued the red flag warning for a large portion of El Dorado County, including much of the Caldor Fire area. The fire has burned more than 82,000 acres.

Some evacuation orders have already been issued.

The Caldor Fire has destroyed dozens of homes and on Friday authorities closed down a 46-mile stretch of Highway 50, the main route between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

The blaze is one of about a dozen large wildfires that have scorched Northern California, incinerating at least 700 homes. Thousands of homes remain under threat and nine national forests in the region have been closed.

Strong winds this weekend could make the Caldor Fire unpredictable, and it’s already carrying heavy smoke over the Reno and Carson City areas. There are reports of 40 mph winds that could continue until 8 p.m.

Welp, that got bad fast. As anticipated, thick smoke moved in this afternoon and evening. Air quality is unhealthy to hazardous across much of the region. https://t.co/YZGiBS1emn for the latest.



Our thoughts are with those directly impacted by these ongoing wildfires. pic.twitter.com/8lAIAkWdZf — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 21, 2021

Between Reno and Carson City, Washoe County tweeted this image from the Bowers Mansion of smoke hanging in the sky at ground level: