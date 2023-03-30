LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro gave the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department a sweet surprise for its 50th anniversary.

Thursday morning, Valastro challenged Sheriff Kevin McMahill to a cake decorating contest at Carlo’s Bake Shop at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. While Valastro did have the advantage, the sheriff held his own as the “Cake Boss” gave him some decorating tips like how to make a flower out of frosting.

“I think the Sheriff should stick to his day job,” Valastro said after the event. “I’ll give it to him, he definitely gave it his all and I’m thankful that he gives his all every day to protect and serve the people who live and visit Las Vegas.”

At the end of the event, Valastro decided that neither cake was worthy enough for the celebration and brought out a specially-designed cake to commemorate the anniversary.

Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro and Sheriff Kevin McMahill celebrate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 50th anniversary with a cake decorating contest. (Courtesy of Edison G @stardustfallout)

“Protecting the citizens of Las Vegas and the millions of people who visit each year is serious business,” McMahill said. “Today was a chance to have some fun with Buddy and celebrate our 50-year milestone but it’s clear I need to leave the cake business to The Boss.”