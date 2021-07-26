Cafe Rio halts curbside service due to staffing shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cafe Rio is alerting its Las Vegas customers that it will be temporarily halting its curbside service because it’s facing the same issue as other restaurants. It doesn’t have enough staff.

According to an email sent to Cafe Rio’s Las Vegas customers, the company says “As you’ve likely heard, staffing is a challenge for many businesses right now. We, too, are feeling the pinch.”

The company does plan to bring curbside pick-up back as soon as staffing permits. In the meantime, it is looking to hire people.