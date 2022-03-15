LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Throughout March, 8 News Now is sharing stories of women who inspire and make a difference in the Las Vegas community, including those behind Café Lola.

Café Lola is the true meaning of the saying, “hard work pays off,” as what started as a dream has now become a reality.

“We started with one four years ago and now we have four,” said Alexandra Lourdes, co-founder of Refined Hospitality. “Honestly, we had no idea what to expect when we first opened the doors, to see it flourish the way it has, has been the most rewarding thing ever.”

Lourdes said that one of her biggest dreams was to create a space for women to come and enjoy.

“As women, we love to give back and support other women, for me I love motivating and showing that anyone can do it,” she said. “It’s so rewarding, especially as a first generation Latina, because my parents didn’t go to college… in eight years, so much has changed for me and I think if you don’t work for your future self, you don’t realize what you’re capable of.”

Lin Jerome, partner and principal co-founder of Refined Hospitality, agreed.

“We’re so supportive of each other, we always look out for each other, so if I was going to do anything in any city, any community, I was going to do it here at home,” Jerome said. “It seems it was easy for us to do, but it wasn’t always easy being a woman and being a minority — there’s a lot of hoops and hurdles that you jump through but you keep pushing.”

Both Lourdes and Jerome graduated from UNLV. One has a PhD in education, and the other has a law degree.

Café Lola is a space filled with life, good energy and delicious food — from breakfast and lunch to specialty cocktails, and even dessert. You can find a Café Lola in Summerlin, Henderson, Raider’s Stadium, and soon inside the forum shops at Caesars Palace.