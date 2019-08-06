Caesars revenue up, but $315M net loss as Eldorado merger looms

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment reported second-quarter revenue of $2.22 billion, a 4.9 percent increase.

But income from operations was down 4.6 percent to $269 million, and a net loss of $315 million, about 47 cents per share.

The report comes as the company works toward a merger with Eldorado Resorts, Inc., which is based in Reno. Eldorado owns properties in 12 states. The merger agreement was announced on June 24.

It’s a cash-and-stock deal valued at $17.3 billion.

The acquisition puts about 60 casinos and resorts in 16 states under a single name, one of the biggest gambling and entertainment ventures in the United States.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories