LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment is reporting a strong first quarter showing 28% increase in revenue over the same time period in 2021.

Caesars reported first quarter revenues of $2.3 billion in 2022 compared to $1.8 billion in 2021.

In an earnings call Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Tom Reeg said, “Our first quarter operating results reflect sequential improvement each month of the quarter in revenues and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). Our Las Vegas segment posted an all-time first quarter EBITDA record and our regional segment delivered solid EBITDA and margin growth. Consumer trends remain healthy and we are optimistic for the balance of the year.”

In Las Vegas, first quarter revenue rose 84% year-over-year. It came in at $914 million for 2022 in the Las Vegas market compared to $497 million in 2021.