Caesars properties hiring 300 people, some eligible for bonuses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment is hiring more than 300 people, and guest room attendants hired during the event could be eligible for $1,000 in bonuses, according to a Tuesday news release.

A hiring event is offering interviews on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for open positions:

Applicants must complete the application online to be invited for an interview at the Employment Center, which is next to Bally’s Las Vegas, 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Jobs are available at all nine Caesars Entertainment properties: Caesars Palace, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, Harrah’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Flamingo Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, The Cromwell and Paris Las Vegas), as well as Caesars Entertainment’s regional laundry facility.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, visit caesars.com/careers.

