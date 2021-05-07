Caesars Palace’s Bacchanal Buffet, gets a major refresh, to reopen on May 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for over a year due to pandemic, Caesars Palace announced that the Bacchanal Buffet will reopen on May 20.

The popular buffet underwent a massive multimillion-dollar renovation that features a new design, upgrades and for the first time will introduce reservations.

Caesars executives said last summer that buffets might never come back after the pandemic as they looked for ways to stay profitable. Since then, profits have returned and their thinking has apparently changed.

In a release sent by Caesars Entertainment Inc., the company explained some of the changes guests will see.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

They will require guests to wear masks, high standards of social distancing and will be adhering to new safety protocols which are expected to enhance their existing plans and practices in serving areas frequent cleaning and sanitization. Employees will also undergo a new health screening program.

NEW LOOK AND FEEL

The buffet’s look and feel will also be notably different. The new design is said to have a fresh, nature concept that will also give customers a clear view of the Bacchanal’s nine open, interactive and state-of-the art kitchens. The transformation was led by designer Tetsuo Aoyagi, with Tokyo’s MUKU design studio inc., who was the original designer when the buffet first opened in 2012.

THE FOOD

The buffet’s robust menu will continue to serve its popular crab legs and prime rib but the Bacchanal is also introducing 30 new dishes to their already extensive famed menu that includes market-fresh seafood, a carving station and an array of international culinary cuisines.

“We are incredibly proud of all the work we have put into it over the past 14 months, from the design and construction to the research and re-engineering of the menu. We look forward to welcoming our guests back and seeing their faces light up when they experience and, most importantly, taste all the new enhancements.” Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President.

Here’s a glimpse of the Bacchanal’s 30 new dishes being added to the menu.

New dim sum-style food carts that will roam the dining room offering more on-trend dishes like foie gras PB&J, spicy seafood boil bags, Japanese wagyu hot dogs, as well as traditional dim sum.

All-new, unique and innovative composed dishes guests would never expect to taste at a buffet like turmeric grilled baby octopus with XO chili jam, cheeseburger bao, chipotle bourbon barbecue oysters and duck carnitas quesadillas.

More plant-based and vegan items that will excite herbivores and carnivores alike, such as quinoa-stuffed baby sweet potatoes with fried kale, tomato tartar and coconut-carrot gazpacho.

The Mediterranean and Asian kitchens have been re-imagined with updates ranging from a new mezze bar and authentic Roman-style pizza to a wider selection of Southeast Asian flavors featuring Laotian, Filipino, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese specialties.

Eye-catching desserts like earl grey mousse, salted caramel popcorn and death by chocolate cupcakes, yuzu tart, ube chiffon cake and more than 10 all-natural gelato flavors.

Bacchanal will still feature fan favorites including cold and steamed crab legs, as well as shrimp cocktail, from the all-new seafood kitchen. From the reimagined carving, American and Latin stations, guests can also enjoy prime rib, wagon wheel mac and cheese, street tacos and more.

Bacchanal will reopen with dinner served Thursday-Monday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. For the first time, Bacchanal encourages reservations on OpenTable.com.