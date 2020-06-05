Caesars Palace reopens with big celebration and fanfare

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Palace reopened Thursday morning with Caesar, Cleopatra, and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, kicked off the celebrations with a lot of fanfare.
In addition to the casino floor reopening, the pools, restaurants, bars, and a selection of the forum shops will be available for guests to enjoy. 8 News NOW spoke with general manager Sean McBurney who says they’ve been waiting for this moment.
“The momentum feels great; it’s clear things are moving in a positive direction,” McBurney said. It’s been a very exciting process, great plans in place, the employees are excited, and the feedback we have heard from our customers is that they’re very excited to come back and visit us.”
Caesars palace has implemented several health and safety measures to keep guests and staff members safe. There is strict social distancing on the casino floor and sanitizer stations throughout the property, and all employees will wear masks.
Customers are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
Caesars Entertainment also reopened the Flamingo Hotel-Casino on Thursday, and Harrah’s is expected to reopen on Friday.