Caesars Palace reopens with big celebration and fanfare

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Palace reopened Thursday morning with Caesar, Cleopatra, and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, kicked off the celebrations with a lot of fanfare.

In addition to the casino floor reopening, the pools, restaurants, bars, and a selection of the forum shops will be available for guests to enjoy. 8 News NOW spoke with general manager Sean McBurney who says they’ve been waiting for this moment.

“The momentum feels great; it’s clear things are moving in a positive direction,” McBurney said. It’s been a very exciting process, great plans in place, the employees are excited, and the feedback we have heard from our customers is that they’re very excited to come back and visit us.”

Caesars palace has implemented several health and safety measures to keep guests and staff members safe. There is strict social distancing on the casino floor and sanitizer stations throughout the property, and all employees will wear masks.

There’s a decent amount of people inside @CaesarsPalace today, the first day it’s been open in nearly three months. Plenty of guests are in the casino & check-in area. There’s also safety signage and staff members frequently sanitizing tables. @8NewsNow #8NN #ReopeningLasVegas pic.twitter.com/l7RhPXcasE — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 4, 2020

Customers are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

Caesars Entertainment also reopened the Flamingo Hotel-Casino on Thursday, and Harrah’s is expected to reopen on Friday.