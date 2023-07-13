LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Matthew Mannix, the man accused of holding a woman hostage for several hours in a Caesars Palace hotel room will be extradited to Colorado to face charges there, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

However, before he is extradited, his Nevada charges must be resolved. Mannix, 35, faces charges of kidnapping, coercion with threat of force, destroying property, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, and disregarding the safety of people and property.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police respond to Caesars Palace on July 11, 2023, after reports of a man holding a woman against her will. (KLAS)

During the Tuesday, July 11 incident, numerous Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers and SWAT responded to the hotel on the Las Vegas Strip and attempted to get Mannix to leave the room but he threatened he would shoot, according to the arrest report.

Mannix has a fugitive warrant out of Colorado for missing a court date on charges of possessing a dangerous weapon and theft. Colorado court records show he has a record of arrests dating back to 2010, including convictions in 2011 for property damage and in 2022 for kidnapping.

Matthew Mannix appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 12, 2023. (KLAS)

As of Thursday afternoon, Mannix remained in the Clark County Detention Center with a bail listed at $750,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 17.

Tonight at 4 p.m., hear from Mannix who spoke from the detention center with reporter Joshua Peguero about why he fled Colorado and what led to the police barricade at Caesars Palace.