LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Honestly, if you have to ask how much the most expensive F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix package will cost, you cannot afford it. But it’s fun for most of us to imagine.

Caesars Entertainment is now offering a 5-night stay at the Nobu Sky Villa at Caesars Palace during F1 race week for a cool $5,000,000. This is so much more than just a hotel room in the entertainment capital of the world.

Caesars said that $5,000,000 will get someone exclusive access to not only the 10,300-square-foot Nobu Sky Villa (the normal cost is $35,000 a night), but they will also have access to its 4,700-square-foot terrace that is 140 feet above the Las Vegas Strip which will be transformed into the F1 track this week. According to reports, the terrace can hold up to 75 people at a time.

This “Emperor Package” comes with quite a few benefits including:

5 night stay at the Nobu Sky Villa

12 tickets to the F1 Paddock Club hospitality area with pit access

6 passes for any spa service available to the Sky Villa

2 tickets for an Adele concert at the Caesars Colosseum

Sushi bar at the Sky Villa

Private dinner for 12 hosted by Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Private butler 24 hours a day

7-Star Caesars Rewards member

Nobu Sky Villa at Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. (Photo: Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars is also offering relatively cheaper F1 packages including a $2,600 per night package that gets the buyer two 3-day tickets and food and drink. Skyboxes are also up for grabs at the paddock area for approximately $8,000 per night. This comes with two 4-day tickets and food and drink.

Nobu Sky Villa at Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. (Photo: Caesars Entertainment)

For anyone wanting to be right above the pit action at the start/finish line, Caesars is also offering an $11,590 per night package which includes two 5-day tickets along with all-inclusive gourmet food and top-shelf drinks.

Further north on the Strip the Wynn is offering a $1,000,000 F1 experience that includes: