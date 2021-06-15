Caesars Forum reopens, hosts first conference since shutting down due to the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of people stepped inside of the Caesars Forum Tuesday, which was the first time it hosted its first big conference since opening the space in March 2020.

In 2020, the $370 million conference center had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was also going to be used as a location for the NFL Draft, but the draft was held virtually.

The 550,000 square foot space can hold up to 10,000 people.

8 News Now Reporter Victoria Saha has more on what happened at the conference Tuesday.