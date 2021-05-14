Caesars Entertainment won’t require fully vaccinated guests or ‘Team Members’ to wear masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment will not require fully vaccinated guests or ‘Team Members’ to wear a mask. Their decision comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on the mitigation measure.
Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board said they would follow the recommendations as well.
Caesars Entertainment sent the following statement:
“Caesars Entertainment has maintained strict adherence to CDC, state, local and regulatory guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the most recent recommendations, we will no longer require our guests or Team Members who have been fully vaccinated to wear a mask on our properties in Nevada. We ask our unvaccinated guests and Team Members to continue to follow CDC and state mask mandates. The health and safety of our guests and Team Members alike remain our priority. We will continue to offer Team Members easy, convenient access to vaccination, follow enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, and comply with all applicable CDC, government, and regulatory guidelines. It is our continued hope that by working together, we can continue to move forward toward full recovery.”