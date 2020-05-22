Caesars Entertainment to reopen Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas first

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will be the first of its Las Vegas properties to reopen when the State specifies a date. Lodging, dining, outdoor pools, slot machines and table games will be included in the openings.

Caesars said both properties will practice enhanced health and safety protocols, with the well-being of guests and employees in mind. Protocols include frequent cleaning and sanitation, a health screening program or all employees and employee temperature checks before shifts, among others.

Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and the LINQ Hotel & Casino will follow, “with timing based on customer demand,” the company said in a news release. The company noted outlets on the LINQ Promenade and the High Roller Observation Wheel will likely also reopen.

“Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period,” said Caesars’ CEO Tony Rodio, in a news release. “We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties. We are grateful for the efforts of those on the front lines addressing this public health emergency. We are hopeful that the country’s continued progress in addressing COVID-19 and business conditions will allow us to reopen more of our properties and bring back more of our colleagues as it is appropriate to do so.”

Caesars said all properties will be operated in accordance with social distancing guidelines, as well as directives handed down by Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board and public health authorities.

Live entertainment, bars, spas, buffets and valet parking will not be included in the immediate reopening plans.

The company did note it will be suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.