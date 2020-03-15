Caesars Entertainment suspends performances due to COVID-19 concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment is suspending all ticketed live performances held at their venues due to COVID-19 concerns. The suspension begins March 15 and will last through the end of the month.
The company says they will refund customers money for the dates that are affected by the suspension.
In a statement, Caesars Entertainment said:
“We are taking these bold measures now and look forward to welcoming guests back to enjoy world-class entertainment experiences as soon as we are able. We thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through these challenging circumstances.”
Caesars’ sportsbooks will also refund any wagers who’s games or tournaments were canceled.
