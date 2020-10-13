Caesars Entertainment sells Bally’s brand

Signage is displayed outside a Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Fatalities from Covid-19 now total 3,518, more than the number of New Jersey residents who died in World War I, Governor Phil Murphy said. At the start of April, the toll was 355. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment has sold its Bally’s brand, according to a news release Tuesday from Twin River Worldwide Holdings which purchased the brand.

The acquisition will allow Twin River to keep the Bally’s name on the Atlantic City property it plans to buy from Caesars Entertainment. It will also enable the company to rebrand all of its portfolio properties under the Bally’s name and logo. The financial terms of the Bally’s brand deal were not disclosed.

Twin River owns and manages nine casinos in Rhode Island, Mississippi, Delaware, Missouri and Colorado.

The news release from Twin River says the deal will allow Caesars to continue to use the Bally’s brand at its Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

In April, Caesars announced it would sell Bally’s in Atlantic City to Twin River for $25 million in cash.