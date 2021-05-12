Caesars Entertainment returning to full capacity on all Las Vegas resort gaming floors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars Entertainment has announced they are returning to 100% capacity on the casino floors of all nine of the company’s Las Vegas properties.
There will also be no social distancing requirements on the gaming floors.
The following properties with be impacted:
- Bally’s Las Vegas
- Caesars Palace Las Vegas
- The Cromwell
- Flamingo Las Vegas
- Harrah’s Las Vegas
- The LINQ Hotel + Experience
- Paris Las Vegas
- Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
The mask mandate will still remain in effect on the gaming floors.