Caesars Entertainment releases video to assure guests of safety measures being taken

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment released a video that assures future guests of the precautions the company is taking to assure a safe visit.

The two-minute YouTube video opens with CEO Tony Rodio saying the company has developed a new way of operating in light of COVID-19 and guest should be prepared for those changes. The video highlights some of the changes which include social distancing, increased cleaning and sanitation, hand sanitizer stations and face coverings for employees. The video also recommends that visitors wear face coverings.

“We are determined as every to deliver fun environments with the same level of friendly service you have come to expect from our resorts,” Rodio said.

Earlier in the week, the company announced it will reopen properties in phases based on demand. Rodeo said Caesars Palace would be among the first to open and is hopeful that can happen by the end of May.