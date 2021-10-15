Caesars Entertainment hiring for ambassador positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas seeking attractions ambassador positions.

The company will be holding a job fair Tuesday from Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The LINQ Promenade which is located at 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S.

Applicants should first complete an application online, and qualified new hires will receive an invitation with further instructions to attend an interview.

Applications are currently open, and details about open positions can be found here:

All three Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas attractions (High Roller Observation Wheel and Fly LINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade; and the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas) are seeking new attractions ambassadors with excellent customer service and communication skills.

All applications must be 18 or older.

More than 60 positions are available.

For more information, please visit caesars.com/careers.