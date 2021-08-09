Caesars Entertainment guests rack up over $466k in jackpot winnings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guests at three different Caesars Entertainment Nevada properties hit it big this past weekend, walking away with a combined total of $466,757 in jackpot winnings! Two were in Las Vegas, while a third was in Lake Tahoe.

Brian Rodriguez, of New York, was the first lucky winner on Aug. 7. He snagged a $197,117.14 mega jackpot on Blazing 7’s at Bally’s Las Vegas. He told Caesars he’ll donate a portion of his winnings to charity, spend some to treat himself and invest and save the rest. That was certainly a productive visit!

The second winner, who did not want to be identified, won a sweet $96,361 off a straight flush on Three Card Poker at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The guest’s family was sleeping in their room when the moment happened, and they told Caesars they were excited to share the big news Sunday morning at breakfast.

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino jackpot (Courtesy: Caesars Entertainment)

A third winner won $173,279.05 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. They were in town for their 20th wedding anniversary and a sibling’s birthday — what a way to celebrate!

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (Courtesy: Caesars Entertainment)

We’d like to wish congratulations to all!