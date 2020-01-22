Caesars Entertainment gears up to host NFL Draft Experience, main event stage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the official casino sponsor of the NFL, Caesars Entertainment will be very busy for the 85th NFL Draft. They will be hosting the draft main stage, where the draft selections will be announced and daily performances by headlining acts will dazzle the crowd.

The NFL Draft Experience will also be hosted by Caesars Entertainment. The three-day football festival’s planned location is adjacent to the main stage and will be free.

Last, but certainly not least, the newest state-of-the-art conference center, Caesars Forum, is where the war rooms for all 32 NFL teams will be located.

Caesars Entertainment is preparing to help throw an unforgettable three-day event here in Vegas.

“Very exciting for all of us to be able to host an event as big and well known as the NFL Draft. It’s going to be exciting to have so many people come to this city, maybe for the first time, and see what we have to offer, as well as what Las Vegas has to offer,” said Richard Broome, executive vice president of communications and government relations for Caesars. “So, it’s really both us and the city, and I think probably won’t be the last time the draft is hosted here when they see what kind of party we can pull for three days.”

All these events will be free and open to the public.

Caesars Forum is still under construction, and its grand opening is set for March 18, over a month before the draft.