LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Security measures are crucial to handle crowds like at Fremont Street and on the strip. 8 News Now got a rare look into how one property is working to keep you safe and keep tourists focused on enjoying their time in Las Vegas.

K9 units are trained to sniff out any potential hazards around vehicles near the Caesars Forum conference center while evaluators in blue vests observe each move. This training was part of a special exercise between Caesar’s Entertainment, FEMA, and Homeland Security.

“These functional exercises give us an opportunity to test our process, our policies and procedures in a training,” said Ceasar’s Corporation’s VP of Security, Eric Golebiewski.

He said the planning started last year as they continue to enhance security measures across the board.

8 News Now got an exclusive look at some of the exercises, including a scenario about a possible shooting, and how the armed special response team and the K9 unit responded.

“It’s all really for the guests,” explained Golebiewski, “We want them to come here and not think about their safety and have an enjoyable time when they come to Las Vegas. They should not be worried about their safety.”

Golebiewski said all casino security teams are constantly in touch about any trends or potential risks on the horizon.

“We are also continuing to evolve our surveillance teams and integrate them into these critical situations so they can assist us and mitigate any situation that occurs,” he continued.

Jonathan Alvarez with Protective Force International said communication is key for security teams, especially when working with other agencies.

“Physically training is a big key and mentally training for all the situations. Consistency is key,” said Alvarez.

As the pandemic restrictions roll back and international flights pick up, these special response teams will be standing by and ready to act if needed.

“You see that with the NFL draft and Formula 1 coming up and we are prepared for all these big events,” Golebiewski reassured.

Top security leaders meet monthly to exchange practices and trends. It’s called the Las Vegas Security Chiefs Association. Its mission is to enhance communications between each other and law enforcement while also making sure visitors and workers are safe.