Caesars Entertainment: Some small venue closures, certain shows not returning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment is shaking up its Las Vegas entertainment lineup. The company told 8 News Now some smaller venues will shutter and certain shows will not return.

The company’s statement reads:

Caesars Entertainment has made a strategic decision to refocus the entertainment programming across our Las Vegas properties. Unfortunately, this means that some of our smaller capacity venues will close, and some shows will not return. Decisions like these are never easy. Some of these shows have a long history with us and in Las Vegas. While their run with our company is now ending, we are grateful for their incredible performances, their many talented cast and crew members, and everything they brought to our resorts and guests. As we move in this new direction, Caesars Entertainment remains committed to live entertainment and creating the most exciting stage experiences for our guests.” Caesars Entertainment

Caesars notes that Wayne Newton and the company are looking into other locations for his show on the Las Vegas Strip.

The following venues will close their doors:

Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace

Anthony Cools Experience at Paris Las Vegas

Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

The Back Room at Bally’s Las Vegas

Chippendales Theater at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

Final Fight Championship at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

The following shows are not returning:

Dionne Warwick at Caesars Palace (She is reportedly focusing on touring.)

The Anthony Cools Experience at Paris

Friends! The Musical Parody at Paris

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man at Paris

Tenors of Rock at Planet Hollywood

Crazy Girls at Planet Hollywood

Chippendales at Rio

The Bronx Wanderers at Harrah’s

Caparulo’s Mad Cap Comedy at Harrah’s

While these shows are not returning, you won’t be without options. There are several more you can look forward to, and they are as follows:

Criss Angel Mindfreak at Planet Hollywood, restarting July 7

Usher’s Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening July 16

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! at Flamingo Las Vegas, restarting Aug. 5

Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, happening Aug. 28-Sept. 5

Donny Osmond’s residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas, opening Aug. 31

Judas Priest at Zappos Theater, happening on Oct. 8

Sting: My Songs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Oct. 29

For more information, click here.