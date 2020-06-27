Caesars Entertainment casino employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Caesars Entertainment casino employee has died after testing positive for COVID-19. That’s according to a statement released by Caesars Entertainment on Saturday.
Officials have not clarified which property the employee worked at or what their role was within the casino.
Below is the full statement from Caesars Entertainment:
“Sadly, we can confirm that one of our colleagues has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. We are heartbroken by this development and are expressing our deepest sympathies to their family and friends.
While we have not been able to determine how the employee contracted the virus, once the employee informed us about testing positive, the company implemented its protocols to determine who had been in close proximity with this individual at the direction of the Southern Nevada Health District.
As a result, a small number of employees were identified to be in this category and are now on paid leave while self-isolating. None of these individuals, to our knowledge, have tested positive at this time. They will not return to work until they obtain a negative test result.”Caesars Entertainment Spokesperson.