Caesars Entertainment announces return of live entertainment on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced Thursday it will once again offer live entertainment with the return of a selection of its world-class shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Entertainment says it will be following guidelines set forth by health and government authorities and those implemented by the company’s enhanced health and safety protocols.

The following performances are expected to return:

X Country at Harrah’s, with the first performance on Thursday, Oct. 22

ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace, with the first performance on Wednesday, Oct. 28

Piff the Magic Dragon at Flamingo, with the first performance on Thursday, Oct. 29

Tape Face at Harrah’s, with first performance on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Additionally, guests can look forward to enjoying complimentary live musicians across the valley in other Caesars Entertainment lounges and bars.

Guests can expect the following health and safety measures:

Verbal health screenings

Non-contact temperature checks

Modified seating for social distancing

Mandatory masks for guests and staff

Limited capacity and more.

“Live entertainment is an important part of the Las Vegas experience that makes visiting this city so special, and we are thrilled that we can be first to offer it to our guests again,” said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment.

“In collaboration with our entertainment partners and with the support of governing officials, we are happy to lead the city with an enhanced health and safety plan that will put our team members back to work and keep our guests comfortable while enjoying these popular shows once again,” added Gastwirth.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Caesars Palace | Roman Plaza

ABSINTHE (beginning Oct. 28)

ABSINTHEat Caesars Palace is one-part vivid imagination, two parts carnival and a shot of old-world burlesque mixed with a heavy dash of decadence. Audiences are treated to a night of imagination and excess with performances that amaze and inspire. The cast of eccentrics evoke thrills and chills as they perform amazing feats of virtuosity.

Showtimes: Wednesday to Sunday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday to Sunday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Tickets are available online at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com

Tickets are available online at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com Pricing: Ticket prices are $149 (including tax). Additional service fees apply.

Flamingo Las Vegas | Flamingo Showroom

“Piff the Magic Dragon: Too Soon?” (beginning Oct. 29)

Piff and Mr. Piffles, the World’s First Magic Performing Chihuahua™, perform a selection of brand new material that he will be unveiling alongside a selection of his favorite tricks as well as welcoming a fellow Las Vegas headliner as his special guest each night.

Showtimes: Thursday to Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday to Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Tickets are available online at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com

Tickets are available online at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email Pricing: Ticket prices are $62.95 or VIP tickets for $103. Additional taxes and service fees apply.

Harrah’s Las Vegas | Harrah’s Cabaret

X Country (beginning Oct. 22)

A Kick’n topless revue featuring a combination of traditional and modern country music chart toppers, X Country showcases stimulating performances from the X Country Girls, who will leave nothing to the imagination. True to the X brand, the X Country Girls are the most beautiful and talented on the Las Vegas Strip, who will tease and seduce the audience audiences to country music’s most popular songs from a combination of traditional and contemporary country music chart toppers.

Showtimes: Thursday to Saturday, 10 p.m.; Beginning Nov. 4, Wednesday to Sunday, 10 p.m.

Thursday to Saturday, 10 p.m.; Beginning Nov. 4, Wednesday to Sunday, 10 p.m. Tickets: Tickets are available online at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com

Tickets are available online at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email Pricing: Ticket prices are $47.94 or VIP tickets for $62.95. Additional taxes and service fees apply. Guests must be 18 years or older.

Harrah’s Showroom



Tape Face (beginning Nov. 11)

Tape Face’s show is an eccentric, whimsical experience that can be enjoyed by audiences of many different backgrounds, ages, and languages. The America’s Got Talent sensation does not speak at all in his show and his message of being true to self can be heard clearly through his amusing routines using sounds, music, and laughter.

Showtimes: Wednesday to Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday to Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Tickets are available online on Oct. 30 at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com

Tickets are available online on Oct. 30 at www.caesars.com/shows or by calling 855-234-7469. For ticket purchases of 25 or more (to be split into groups of six or fewer), email Pricing: Tickets start at $66. Additional taxes and service fees apply.

Piano Lounge

Friday and Saturday, Big Elvis: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saxman: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Dueling Pianos: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Sunday, Dueling Piano: 7 p.m. to midnight

Guests are welcomed free of charge on a first come, first served basis. Space is limited

Carnaval Court

Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Guests are welcomed free of charge on a first come, first served basis. Space is limited

Bally’s Las Vegas | Indigo Lounge

Friday and Saturday, 8:45 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Guests are welcomed free of charge on a first come, first served basis. Space is limited

Paris Las Vegas | Le Cabaret Lounge

Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Guests are welcomed free of charge on a first come, first served basis. Space is limited

Napoleon’s Lounge

Friday and Saturday, 8:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Guests are welcomed free of charge on a first come, first served basis. Space is limited

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino | Heart Bar