Caesars Entertainment announces mass furloughs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pubic health emergency, Caesars Entertainment announced they are “temporarily moving to the minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations.” The company says furloughs are expected to impact approximately 90% of employees at its domestic-owned properties, as well as its corporate staff.

Those who are furloughed remain employees of the company through the furlough period.

Caesars has announced they are paying furloughed employees for the first two weeks of the closure period, and those employees can use their paid time off following that period. Caesars is also paying 100% of health insurance premiums through June 30, or their return to work, whichever comes first.