Caesars Entertainment announces mask requirement at all its properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you are eating or drinking, you will have to wear a mask at all Caesars Entertainment properties, the company announced on Wednesday.

The policy went into effect today at noon.

The universal mask requirement will apply to all of Caesars businesses currently open in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, and Indiana, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina. The mask requirement will also apply to additional Caesars properties as they reopen in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Ontario. Caesars will continue to open properties in line with regulatory approvals and customer demand.

The requirement applies to “all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby in properties. Previously, all employees plus guests at table games were required to wear masks at Caesars properties,” the company said in a statement.

The Culinary Union quickly applauded the move by Caesars.

“It’s a victory for workers that Caesars Entertainment is now requiring masks for all customers in public spaces. A mandatory mask policy is a good step towards protecting workers and the hospitality industry in Nevada, but much more has to be done,” set Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline.

“Now, all other Nevada casinos must adopt the same mandatory mask policy and Governor Sisolak should mandate that they do so as well.”

Sisolak is scheduled to hold a news conference today at 5 p.m.

Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said, “We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly. As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person,” he added.

A statue in the main driveway at Caesars Palace wears a mask on Wednesday. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Tourists walking on sidewalks outside Caesars on Wednesday were not wearing masks, and enforcement of the new policy did not seem to affect people taking photos at the resort’s famous statues and fountains.