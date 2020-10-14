Caesars Entertainment announces it will start charging some guests for self-parking, but locals can still park for free

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday that parking will remain free for locals at its seven properties but other visitors will have to pay starting Friday, Oct.30.

“With this updated self-parking policy, we intend to take care of our best customers – locals, hotel guests and loyal Caesars Rewards members – and provide them with ease and better access to our Las Vegas properties as they continue to stay and play with us,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Parking will be free for locals at the following properties: Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience and Harrah’s Las Vegas. Self-parking rates will apply to all visitors – excluding Nevada residents, registered hotel guests and Platinum and above Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above

The resort company said it will donate all parking fee profits collected to several charitable organizations who support Caesars team members and local communities in need, through the end of the first quarter in 2021.

All guests who enter Caesars self-parking garages are afforded a 60-minute grace period before parking rates apply. Self-parking at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will remain free for all guests.

