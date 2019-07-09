Caesars buffet top Nevada restaurant in survey based on Yelp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is rated as the top restaurant in Nevada in a new state-by-state survey produced by reviews.org.

“Known as one of the best buffets in Vegas, it definitely lived up to it,” the survey quotes from a Yelp review. “When you think of buffets, you think of quantity over quality, but this place had both. It is super crowded and may take some time to get in, but it is worth it in my opinion.” -Michael W., Honolulu, HI

Yelp ratings and reviews were used to select the top restaurant in each state.

