Cabins to reopen Friday as Mt. Charleston Lodge picks up the pieces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mt. Charleston Cabins will reopen Friday, Sept. 24, as the company that ran the Mt. Charleston Lodge looks to bring business back after Friday’s devastating fire.

Breakfast — usually a walk to the lodge — will now be continental breakfast as management works to provide more permanent solutions, according to a Wednesday news release.

Workers at the lodge were invited to an internal job fair this morning, where team members were to be offered new jobs at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery and Village Pub locations in the Las Vegas valley.

“The outpouring of love and memories has been incredible,” said Christina Ellis, general manager. “And while we are committed to rebuilding, our first priorities are to take care of the team members and guests who helped make The Lodge feel like a second home to so many.”

Management is working to return deposits and assisting people who had made arrangements for weddings and other events at the lodge. Other venues on Mt. Charleston might take some of those events.

“The loss of the lodge has been heartbreaking, but our team recognizes how horrible it is to lose the location of an event you’ve been planning for months or possibly years,” Ellis said. “We want to do our best to assist our guests during this time.”