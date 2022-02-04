What a shot! Buzzer beater thrills in Sandy Valley

SANDY VALLEY (KLAS) — Nestled on the Nevada-California border a few miles north of Primm is the small desert town of Sandy Valley. It’s normally a quiet community of folks just living their lives. But a Thursday night high school basketball game has brought the eyes of the world, or at least southern Nevada, to learn about the Sidewinders.

The end of the third period of the boy’s varsity basketball game against Word of Life Christian Academy of Las Vegas echoed across the sandy valley when Zjamir “Mir” Washington hit an almost full court shot. And while the shot itself didn’t sway the outcome of the game, the players and fans celebrated like it did.

The Sidewinders ended up winning the game 55-28.

Known as the Sandy Valley Sidewinders, the boy’s basketball team is weaving its way to a pretty good season. Head Coach Brian Kahre, who is also the Athletic Director and social studies teacher, told 8 News Now the team is 5-5 overall and 3-1 in Division 1A South League play.

Kahre said the team has played fewer games this season due to the pandemic.

Dandy Valley High School has less than 100 students and has been open since 2007.