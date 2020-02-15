Buttigieg speaks to National Faith Forum Las Vegas

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talks with attendees at the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Buttigieg would like to turn the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination into a contest about generational change. But there’s one looming problem for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana: He has yet to win over his own. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg delivered his campaign message to a Las Vegas audience Friday afternoon.

Closing out the final day of Faith in Action’s (FIA) 2020 National Faith Forum, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joined the event via live video from California to discuss his views on immigrant justice, gun violence, and how his faith impacts his views on the 2020 election.

“We must mobilize around what our faith calls us to do,” said Buttigieg speaking about faith, immigrant justice, gun violence, and mass incarceration.

Buttigieg, a mayor from South Bend, Indiana, was deemed the winner of the Iowa caucus and came in second place, behind Bernie Sanders, in the New Hampshire primary. The Nevada caucus is Saturday, Feb. 22.

“Every decision that is being made right now has moral weight, has ripple effects not only through space and through time but for future generations that are being impacted by the choices we are making right now,” said Buttigieg.

“I believe passionately that God does not belong to a political party. That at a time like this we must mobilize around what our faith calls us to do… and let that light the way,” added Buttigieg.

Buttigieg will actually be in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 15 to attend the Caucus 2020 Gala.