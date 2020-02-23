Buttigieg campaign raises doubt about Nevada results, asks state party to release more detail of the votes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Only 60 percent of the results are in for the Nevada caucuses, but it was announced Saturday night that Sen. Bernie Sanders won. The race for second and third place appears to be close, with Joe Biden a distant second and Buttigieg in third.

Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is raising questions about the results of Nevada’s caucuses and asking the state Democratic Party to address more than 200 reports of problems allocating votes Saturday.

In a letter sent to the Nevada State Democratic Party, the Buttigieg campaign said the process of integrating four days of early voting into in-person caucuses held Saturday was “plagued with errors and inconsistencies.” It cited instances where people running caucuses did not appear to follow rules that could have allowed candidates to pick up more support on a second round of voting.

The campaign is calling for the party to release more detail of the votes and address concerns before releasing final results.

As of Sunday morning, Bernie Sanders led the way with 3,523 delegates. Currently in second place is former Vice President Joe Biden with 1,496 delegates. Pete Buttigieg is standing in third place with 1,172.

In the letter to the state party, Buttigieg’s campaign asks the party for 3 things:

To release raw early vote and in-personal totals by precinct,

Correct second alignment errors and,

Explain anomalies in the data

The party said in the letter in part: “To ensure the Party delivers on its goal of delivering the most transparent caucus in history, and in light of material irregularities pertaining to the process of integrating early votes into the in-person precinct caucus results, we request that you: (1) Release early vote and in-person vote totals by precinct; (2) Correct any outstanding early vote and second alignment errors identified by presidential campaigns, including ours; and (3) Explain anomalies in the data. Given how close the race is between second and third place, we ask that you take these steps before releasing any final data.”

“What’s clear after tonight is that Pete remains the only candidate who has actually beaten Bernie Sanders in any contest, and has proven he can build the coalition that will defeat Donald Trump. Currently our data shows that this is a razor thin margin for second place in Nevada, and due to irregularities and a number of unresolved questions we have raised with the Nevada Democratic Party, it’s unclear what the final results will be.” Statement from Hari Sevugan, Deputy Campaign Manager, Pete for America

8 News Now reached out to the Nevada Democratic Party for a comment on the letter.

“We laid out our early vote and Caucus Day processes step by step and we communicated these processes to all campaigns. We are continuing to verify and to report results. We never indicated we would release a separate breakdown of early vote and in-person attendees by precinct and will not change our reporting process now. As laid out in our recount guidance, there is a formal method for requesting a challenge of results.” Statement from Molly Forgey, Nevada Democratic Party

Joe Biden’s campaign said they will not be releasing a statement about Buttigieg’s campaign letter.

To view the caucus results, click here.