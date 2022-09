LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Springs Preserve will be opening its seasonal Butterfly Habitat as October begins, bringing back the beloved fall exhibit.

The habitat will open from Saturday, Oct. 1 to Monday, Nov. 21, and its doors will be open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as temperatures allow.

Date-specific general admission tickets must be reserved in advance here, and tickets will not be sold at the gate.

For more information, visit this link.