But first, let me take a selfie: Museum of Selfies to debut Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you addicted to selfies? If the answer is yes, we’ve got great news for you. The Hollywood-based Museum of Selfies announced it will open a Las Vegas location at the end of this month.

The location will debut at Miracle Mile Shops on Oct. 25 and promises to offer endless opportunities for selfies. There’s also a history lesson on the ever-popular social media trend, with roots dating back 40,000 years.

Credit: Museum of Selfies

“We are so excited to expand the Museum of Selfie brand to Las Vegas,” museum co-founder Kate Kutepova said in a press release. “The iconic Las Vegas Strip is so Instagrammable in itself, we can’t think of a better place to debut our next installment.”

If you’re looking to spice up your Instagram, you’ll have access to some of the same photo opportunities those who visit the Hollywood location do, from the two-sided illusion “bathroom selfie” to an “emoji pool”.

Credit: Museum of Selfies

The Museum of Selfies originally opened in April 2018, the creative vision of designers Tair Mamedov and Tommy Honton.

Las Vegas hours will be Sunday through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $17 for children and $23 for adults.

For more information, please visit the museum’s website.