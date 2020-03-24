Busy weekend prompts closures at Red Rock, Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Americans are urged to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, people are still trying to get outside when they can. This past weekend proved to be busy for Red Rock and Lake Mead, and today, more closures were announced at both locations.

Red Rock is now closed after it was packed with visitors over the weekend. This occurred despite the CDC urging people to keep their social distance during the coronavirus outbreak.

Signs are now posted leading into the area that Red Rock Scenic Loop is temporarily closed until further notice. People could still be seen hiking today.

8 News Now spoke to a doctor who said it’s fine to workout outdoors but to make sure to stay away from people in crowded areas and to avoid common places like playgrounds.

“It is when we are in a crowded place when other people are the hosts for the virus and who are in a close proximity can transmit. So, this is why they are wearing masks in South Korea and other places around the world,” said Dr. Christopher Choi.

Across the Valley, Lake Mead is also making changes after a very busy weekend. Officials there announced they had 40,000 visitors on saturday, twice the normal for this time of year.

Many visitor services and operations are suspended there, as well. It is still open for day use walkers and hikers.