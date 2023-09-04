LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A busy week for Las Vegas police resulted in several arrests, police said.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau, a weekend DUI blitz resulted in 97 traffic stops, seven citations, 11 arrests on suspicion of DUI, and one impounded firearm.

The post used the hashtags #StopDUI, #DrivingImpairedKIlls, and #ThatsNotARoad, among others.

In an earlier post, the traffic bureau highlighted a Wednesday arrest that saw the driver of a Camaro “doing donuts and trick driving in a residential neighborhood.” Metro’s Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail officers took the driver into custody after they said he “took off at a high rate of speed.”

That driver faces two felony charges of eluding a police officer, three charges of endangering the public and property, and four charges of reckless driving with disregard for persons and property, LVMPD said, adding that the driver already has two warrants out in two separate jurisdictions for reckless driving.