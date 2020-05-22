Busy Memorial Day weekend expected at Lake Mead

LAKE MEAD (KLAS) — As the holiday weekend approaches, many people are looking for things to do. If you’re hoping to get on the water, Lake Mead and Mohave will be open for Memorial Day.

If you’re planning to head to the lake, make sure you bring or buy a National Park Pass online first, otherwise you’ll have to do it on your phone. With the crowds and heat, boaters should also be prioritizing safety.

“If you’re coming out to the lake for the weekend with your friends or you want to rent a boat, bring your life jackets,” said Chad Taylor — director of sales and marketing at Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. “It’s going to be warm, bring water.”

The Marina at Calville Bay is now offering small boat and houseboat rentals, as well as dining options. Taylor asks that you be patient as they deal with new disinfecting guidelines.

“We reduced out inventory a bit so we can manage our new cleaning procedures,” Taylor said. “So, now it will take a little more time to turn a boat so we can make sure they’re sanitized completely.”

Taylor says Memorial Day is typically one of the busiest days of the year on Lake Mead, so if you don’t like crowds, perhaps consider another weekend.

“We’re all in this together,” Taylor said. “We want to get opened back up for you, but we want to keep everybody safe. So if we could all be human, and be patient and be kind, and keep our team safe as much as we keep you safe then we’ll work through this so everyone can enjoy themselves.”

