LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You want to make a snowman? Fine. No problem. But officials are doing all they can to discourage people from sledding at Mt. Charleston this weekend, and new social media posts on Thursday repeated the cautions as a busy weekend approaches.

“Snow levels are still pretty low in most areas, making sledding dangerous (for you and the sled) with rocks, stumps, and shrubs hiding just under the surface,” according to a post on the GoMtCharleston Facebook page.

The U.S. Forest Service echoed: “The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area (SMNRA), or Mt. Charleston as it is known by locals, is expected to be busy over the Martin Luther King Jr weekend. Despite recent snowfall, there is still not enough snow for safe sledding. Visitors are still reminded to go early, be patient, and abide by traffic laws. Also, mountain roads may be icy, so it is important to drive cautiously.” See the entire post here.

And officials emphasize — if you’re going, you should go early. After 9 a.m., it’s likely that cars will be turned away.

Clark County Public Work crews plow roads on Mount Charleston on Jan. 4, 2024. (Credit: Clark County)

“We aren’t exaggerating when we say the mountain reaches parking and road capacity on snowy weekends before noon! Visitors will be turned around once that occurs, so come early or plan to visit on a weekday,” GoMtCharleston advised on Sunday.

It’s a message that people in the valley find a little hard to swallow after restrictions that kept people out of the area for months.

A comment on that post asked if restrictions would ever change. “You have more than a dozen cars up there and you’re at capacity. Here’s an idea – you guys KNOW year after year its a popular destination soon as it snows. Call me crazy – but maybe try developing it to accommodate more. Or dont, and we’ll see this post next year. And the year after that, and the year after that….24 years in my case of this being a problem.”

After this summer’s floods, the situation might not be quite the same. With patrol cars stationed on the road, only residents and employees were allowed through checkpoints as repairs were made to Kyle Canyon Road (SR157), Lee Canyon Road (SR156) and the road that connects the two, Deer Creek Road (SR158). Roads didn’t reopen to the public until late October.

But the area is still recovering from flood damage. Trails and picnic spots were affected in the floods, and the area might not be how residents remember it.

Erica Hupp, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service stationed in Reno, noted that many of the areas where people want to sled in wintertime are closed — and they have always been closed during winter months. The map below shows winter closures in red:

“When we have a really, really big snow base, traffic can be clear down to the highway,” Hupp said.

Lee Canyon reported eight inches of fresh snow overnight, bringing the season total to 30 inches. Chains or snow tires are required on the mountain. Click here for details on the latest road restrictions. Snowmaking on the ski slopes makes the base for skiing and snowboarding safe, but that extra snow isn’t everywhere on the mountain.

There’s still plenty to see and do without sledding. Taking pictures and making snowballs will bring crowds to the mountain this weekend, and weekdays are always less busy if you can find the time.