Buster Bronco, Harry the Husky team up for pediatric patients before Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Children in Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, Siena Campus’ pediatric unit are in for a special day this Friday! Boise State University’s Buster Bronco and the University of Washington’s Harry the Husky are teaming up with the schools’ cheer squads to bring smiles before the Las Vegas Bowl.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the campus, located in Henderson at St. Rose Parkway and Eastern.

Each squad will deliver footballs and autograph posters for the kids before they head over to the Dignity Health Kick Off Luncheon.

This event shows just a little bit of human kindness will go a long way before the team’s go head-to-head on the field and the fur flies!